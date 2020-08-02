Tatum generated 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block over 40 minutes in Sunday's 128-124 win over the Trail Blazers.

Tatum bounced back nicely from his rough Friday outing (2-18 FG) to lead Boston in scoring. And his eight assists were a career-high. Tatum and Jaylen Brown carried the C's in a game in which Boston blew a 24-point lead, but answered for the win. As Boston continues to restrict Kemba Walker's minutes (22 minutes on Sunday), the Celtics will look to Tatum, Brown and Gordon Hayward to up their production. Tatum and his teammates were hot from three -- Boston shot a blistering 60 percent from behind the arc. Next, Tatum and his teammates take on the Heat on Tuesday for a game that will have big seeding implications.