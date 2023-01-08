Tatum posted 34 points (13-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four boards and two assists in Saturday's 121-116 win at San Antonio.

Tatum's scoring numbers were once again gaudy, but he fell below his usual standards in other categories. The MVP candidate was part of a third quarter unit that let the Spurs back into the game. While Tatum lead the team in scoring, it was Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams and Derrick White who really saved the victory. Tatum and the Celtics return home for Monday's match-up with the Bulls, a team that has frustrated Boston this season.