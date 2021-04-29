Tatum had 35 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Tatum returned from a one-game absence and looked dominant on both ends of the court -- he ended just two assists and three rebounds shy of posting a triple-double. Tatum has scored at least 35 points in three of his last six appearances, and while he failed to crack the 20-point mark in the other three during that span, he should remain one of Boston's main go-to players on offense as long as he stays healthy.