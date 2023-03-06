Tatum posted 40 points (12-30 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 49 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime loss to the Knicks.

The MVP-candidate led Boston with 49 minutes of run in the 2OT loss. Tatum's recent shooting woes continued last night. Over his past six games, the All-Star is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from behind the arc. Boston has lost three of their last four contests. And there is no rest for the weary as the C's travel to Cleveland for the second game of a back-to-back.