Tatum produced 40 points (12-18 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 victory over the Bucks.

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring, threes made and assists Thursday, surpassing the 40-point mark for the first time since doing so March 5 against New York while coming up two boards shy of a double-double. Tatum has scored 40 or more points with at least five rebounds11 times this season.