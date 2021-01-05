Tatum delivered 40 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 13-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 126-114 road win over the Raptors.

Tatum would have eclipsed his career high of 41 points had the game not been such a blow out. The All-Star was just unconscious from three, hitting deep shots seemingly at will. Boston blew out a now 1-5 Raptor squad that is struggling for an identity. Tatum was also perfect from the charity stripe. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are a deadly one-two punch for the Celtics. The Duke product will attempt to stay hot Wednesday night at Miami.