Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores career-high 41
Tatum tallied 41 points (16-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 win over the Pelicans.
Tatum poured in career highs in scoring and threes while stuffing the stat sheet across every category except blocks. It was an extremely efficient offensive effort, and though Tatum's shooting percentage has dipped compared to his first two seasons, he's turning in career-high per-game averages in every counting stat.
