Tatum tallied 53 points (16-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Tatum notched the first 50-plus point game of his young career while matching a season high with six three-pointers. The 23-year-old also had an unforgettable night at the charity stripe sinking all but one of his 16 free-throw attempts. The Celtics are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so Tatum's overtime heroics keeps them as the seventh seed. The fourth-year forward will look to build on Friday's impressive performance Sunday on the road against the Nuggets.