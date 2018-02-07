Tatum registered 4 points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 21 minutes Tuesday in Boston's loss to Toronto.

Tatum fell victim to Toronto's plethora of lengthy defensive wings Tuesday, coming down to earth following a four-game stretch that saw him average 19.8 points-per-game on 52.5-percent from the field. After coming out of the gate hot Tatum has been on the rookie roller coaster since the start of the new year. He remains a must-own fantasy asset, but his production may continue to fluctuate while he adjusts to the length of the NBA season.

