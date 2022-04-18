Tatum produced 31 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 45 minutes in Sunday's 115-114 Game 1 win.

This one had the feel of a vital Game 7, not a series opener. Tatum scored the game winner with less than one second to go off a sweet pass from Marcus Smart. The dynamic forward led the team in minutes, points and assists. Tatum got the better of his super-star counterpart Kevin Durant, who scored 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting. Expect these two to again lead their team in shots in Game 2 on Wednesday in Boston.