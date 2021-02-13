Tatum scored 33 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and seven assists across 41 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pistons.
Tatum carried the Celtics offensively with his 33-point output -- his third-best mark of the campaign -- but his impact was noticeable beyond the scoring figures, as he also paced the Celtics in rebounds and assists, ending just three assists shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Tatum hasn't missed a beat since returning from a five-game absence last month, and he is averaging 26.0 points per game over his last 10 contests.
