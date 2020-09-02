Tatum notched 34 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Tatum had a strong performance on both ends of the court and finished with an efficient output scoring-wise, although he was aided by 14 trips to the charity stripe. Tatum has been one of Boston's main scoring threats all season long but seems to have stepped his game up even more during the playoffs, as he has topped the 25-point mark in four of his six games thus far.