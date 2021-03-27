Tatum totaled 34 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Thanks to some efficient shooting, Tatum was able to score 30-plus points for the 11th time this season. The forward has been shooting the ball great from distance since the All-Star break, making 43.1 percent of his attempts from three. Tatum is known for his efficient scoring but has also been used as a distributor more, averaging 5.3 assists over his last three games.