Tatum totaled 49 points (15-25 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 victory over the Heat.
Tatum notched a season-high in scoring, leading all players in scoring while surpassing his previous season high of 43 on Nov. 12. Tatum's double-double marked his ninth of the season and the second time he notched 40 or more points along with 10 or more rebounds.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines bright in return Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not listed on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Paces Boston scoring attack•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Playing without restriction•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dealing with ankle sprain•