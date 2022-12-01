Tatum totaled 49 points (15-25 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 victory over the Heat.

Tatum notched a season-high in scoring, leading all players in scoring while surpassing his previous season high of 43 on Nov. 12. Tatum's double-double marked his ninth of the season and the second time he notched 40 or more points along with 10 or more rebounds.