Tatum tallied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.

Tatum has yet to score in double-digits or shoot better than 44.4 percent through three preseason games. Rookies often struggle in the NBA out of the gate and with Tatum probably being regulated to a bench role, he can seemingly be avoided in most fantasy formats.