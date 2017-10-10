Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores seven points Monday
Tatum tallied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 113-96 win over the 76ers.
Tatum has yet to score in double-digits or shoot better than 44.4 percent through three preseason games. Rookies often struggle in the NBA out of the gate and with Tatum probably being regulated to a bench role, he can seemingly be avoided in most fantasy formats.
