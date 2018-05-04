Tatum scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 win over the 76ers in Game 2.

He's become the Celtics' more consistent scoring threat this postseason, scoring 20 or more points in four straight games and five of the last six. Tatum will look to continue his hot streak Saturday as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3.