Tatum tallied 23 points (8-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Suns.

Since his return from health and safety protocols, Tatum's played some brilliant basketball, averaging 27.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals coming into Sunday's game. Unfortunately for Boston, Tatum's play hasn't resulted in more notches in the win column. They've mustered a 2-5 record since Tatum's return. A prominent cause for Sunday's slip was poor shooting, as the team only converted 35.5 percent of its shots.