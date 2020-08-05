Tatum notched 23 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 loss against the Heat.

Tatum was coming off a 34-point effort against the Blazers last Sunday and, even though he couldn't repeat that scoring output, he still paced Boston in scoring for the second straight contest. He seems to be turning things around after a rough debut in which he went 2-for-18 from the field, and he will attempt to lead Boston offensively Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back against the Nets, a game where the Celtics will be without Kemba Walker (rest).