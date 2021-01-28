Tatum posted 25 points (11-25 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Spurs.

Tatum has scored 24 and 25 points in his first two games of the season following a five-game absence due to him contracting COVID-19, and the star forward hasn't skipped a beat despite the fact he spent nearly two and a half weeks out of action. Tatum has now scored 24 or more points in seven straight games and should remain the Celtics' main scoring threat going forward, alongside Jaylen Brown.