Tatum posted 26 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's win over Minnesota.

Tatum posted a nine-point performance (3-15 FG) against the Hornets on May 7, but he has bounced back admirably since then with four straight appearances with 25 or more points. The star forward has been dealing with an ankle injury of late, but that hasn't stopped Tatum from handling his regular workload. With the Celtics locked as the seventh seed in the East, though, it remains whether he'll play in the final game of the regular season Sunday at the Knicks.