Tatum tallied 29 points (11-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old has been on fire since missing a game back on April 27 due to a left ankle impingement, averaging 31.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 3.2 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last eight games. Tatum is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists in his fourth year in the NBA. He'll look to keep the good times rolling Saturday on the road against the Timberwolves.