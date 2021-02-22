Tatum contributed 32 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Celtics' 120-115 overtime loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.

Despite an inefficient showing from the field, Tatum was able to score 30-plus points for the second time in three games. Despite leading for a majority of the game and as many as 24 points, Tatum had to hit a floater with 0.2 seconds in order to force overtime. The forward has shown continued development throughout his career and in his fourth season, is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game.