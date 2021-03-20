Tatum finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven boards and three assists in 36 minutes of a 107-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Tatum's scoring fell along with the rest of the Celtics as his team's offense seemingly took a night off in the loss. With Boston in the middle of a four-of-five losing streak, the pressure will be on the former No. 3 pick to turn the fortunes around. He'll face the Magic on Sunday.