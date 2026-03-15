Tatum finished with 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 victory over the Wizards.

Tatum logged at least 30 minutes for the first time since returning from injury, recording his second double-double of the season. This game was a little closer than what many had anticipated, forcing Boston to play its starters longer than expected. While he is not yet back to his best, Tatum has looked fantastic thus far, putting up top 35 value through five games.