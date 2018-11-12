Tatum tallied 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Tatum's scoring total was a season high and qualified as his second straight 20-point effort after a multi-game stretch of more muted production on the scoreboard. The second-year pro has had the hot hand over the last pair of contests, shooting 50.0 percent in each, including a blistering 53.8 percent from distance. Given Boston's struggles on offense overall this season, this is the caliber of performance the team will consistently need from Tatum in order to meet its lofty aspirations.