Tatum supplied 27 points (9-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 126-122 win over the Thunder.

Tatum couldn't repeat his impressive 43-point performance against the Pistons from last Saturday, but he still led the Celtics in scoring while also recording his second straight double-double and fifth of the season, with four of those coming across his last eight contests. The star forward is playing at an MVP level this season, and the numbers back that up. He's scored at least 25 points in each of his eight November appearances and is averaging 32.8 points to go along with 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in that stretch.