Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Set for tests Thursday
Tatum will have tests done on his sore right ankle Thursday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Tatum couldn't remember when he injured his ankle, but according to Scott Souza of The Providence Journal, he asked to be taken out and was in a walking boot after the game "to be safe." Consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers; more should be known after he's reexamined Thursday.
