Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Set to miss two World Cup games

Tatum (ankle) will be unavailable for Team USA's next two games Thursday and Saturday at the FIBA World Cup, the Associated Press reports.

Tatum sprained his left ankle while driving in the lane in Tuesday's 93-92 overtime win over Turkey. The American squad will err on the side of caution with Tatum and hold him out through the end of the week before re-evaluating him Monday, when the United States team is scheduled to play its final second-round matchup. Even if Tatum is shut down for the duration of the World Cup, he looks in little danger of missing the start of the NBA preseason.