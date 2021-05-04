Tatum (leg) went through a full practice Tuesday and is on track to play Wednesday against the Magic.

While Jaylen Brown (ankle) was held out and will not play Wednesday, the good news is Tatum appears to have avoided an injury after colliding with his teammate late in Sunday's loss to Portland. Tatum finished that contest with 33 points in 37 minutes, giving him 128 total points over his last three games (42.7 PPG).