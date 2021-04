Tatum (ankle) will return for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

A minor ankle issue kept Tatum out of Tuesday night's ugly loss to the Thunder, but he's not listed on the injury report for the second half of the back-to-back. Tatum enters Wednesday's game having posted a double-double in each of his last five games while also going for his first career triple-double during that span (April 19 vs. Chicago).