Tatum chipped in 19 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Tatum posted a double-double while finishing three rebounds shy of a triple-double, setting a new season high in assists during Friday's win. Tatum has recorded 15 or more points with five or more assists and five or more rebounds in six games this year.
