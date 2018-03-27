Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines in Monday's win
Tatum produced 23 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.
The rookie stole the show Monday, compiling a team-high scoring total while also surpassing 1,000 points on the season. Tatum got off on the right foot early, scoring nine of the Celtics' first 11 points on his way to his third 23-point performance of the last five games. The rookie has stepped it up recently with Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) sidelined, and with Jaylen Brown (concussion) also having missed multiple games. Tatum has now put up double-digit shot attempts in eight of March games, and he's averaging a monthly best of 16.2 points across 11 contests. With no definitive timetable for the return of either Irving or Smart at the moment, Tatum's value should remain elevated through the fantasy postseason.
