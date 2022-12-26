Tatum had 41 points (14-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks.

Tatum has been one of the best players in The Association this season and is a worthy candidate for the MVP award thus far, a case that becomes stronger with performances such as Sunday's one. A premier offensive player who has taken a gigantic leap forward in 2022-23, Tatum has reached the 40-point mark thrice in his last five outings and has scored at least 30 points in each of those contests. He's averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game in December.