Tatum amassed 40 points (12-28 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 45 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Lakers.
Tatum effortlessly exploited a short-handed Lakers frontcourt and took command of the game. The All-Star recorded his 24th double-double, and the 40-point effort marked his third-highest scoring total of the season. Tatum's interior presence has been critical for Boston while Kristaps Porzingis works his way back from an illness.
