Tatum totaled 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Tatum struggled massively from the field in his first NBA Finals game, going just 3-for-17 and finishing with 12 points. However, he was the team's top distributor, finishing with 13 assists -- the most he has has logged in any game in his NBA career. Boston would obviously like to see the superstar forward convert more of his shot attempts, but it's a promising sign for the Celtics that they were able to pull out the victory despite their best player having a poor shooting performance.