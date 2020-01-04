Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shot goes missing Friday

Tatum had 13 points (2-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over Atlanta.

Tatum was ice cold from the field, converting on just 2-of-16 shot attempts. He managed to salvage the line by going 9-of-10 from the line but on the whole, it was an underwhelming performance. Tatum has had some issues with his shooting thus far but typically contributes in other areas on those nights his shot isn't falling. He is putting up third-round numbers on the season and is really just scratching the surface.