Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said that he expects Tatum (eye) to be available for Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. "I think he's going to be fine...he's doing much better," Ainge said of Tatum, who exited Tuesday's 130-108 loss in Game 2 with an eye injury.

Tatum tallied nine points (3-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 21 minutes Tuesday before departing early in the third quarter after being poked in the right eye by Kevin Durant. Tatum was able to return to the Boston bench after being evaluated in the locker room, but he didn't check back into the blowout loss. With two full days off between games, Tatum is apparently feeling better, and if he is in fact good to go for Game 3, he shouldn't face any limitations with his minutes.