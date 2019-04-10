Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Should be ready for Game 1

General manager Danny Ainge said Tuesday that Tatum (shin) will be "fine" this weekend for Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series with the Pacers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Tatum was one of seven Celtics players withheld from Tuesday's 116-110 win over the Wizards with a listed injury in what amounted to a meaningless regular-season finale. Among the resting players, only Tatum and Marcus Smart (oblique) looked to be nursing legitimate injuries, with Smart's situation viewed as the more serious of the two. Ainge's comments suggest Tatum will be back at practice Thursday, which will clear up any lingering concern about the second-year forward's availability for the playoffs.