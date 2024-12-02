Tatum notched 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the 11th 30-point game of the season already for Tatum, who filled the box score and handled an even more pronounced role on offense than usual with a season-high 27 field-goal attempts. That was likely in large part due to the absences of both Derrick White (foot) and Jaylen Brown (illness) on Sunday against Cleveland. Tatum's usage is likely to take a slight hit with Kristaps Porzingis now back in Boston's lineup, but the 26-year-old star forward could be needed to take on a similar level of ball-handling duties if White or Brown are sidelined once again for Monday's game against the Heat.