Tatum signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $195 million with the Celtics on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old receives the rookie max extension after earning third-team All-NBA honors during the 2019-20 campaign. Tatum averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.3 minutes last season and is poised to lead Boston for the foreseeable future.