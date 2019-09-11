Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sits out loss to France
Tatum (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's FIBA World Cup loss to France.
Tatum hasn't played since Team USA's first game in the group play round, and it's unclear if he'll be available for Friday's fifth-place matchup against Serbia.
