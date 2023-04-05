Tatum contributed 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the 76ers.

Tatum was held below 20 points for the first time since March 18 after putting up 40 and 39 points in his previous two matchups. Despite a sluggish showing on the offensive end, he managed to record three steals for a second straight contest. Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals over his last seven matchups.