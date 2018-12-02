Tatum finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Tatum continues to be one of the more unassuming fantasy players. He delivers solid production on a nightly basis without drawing any attention. He is a top 60 player for the season and should remain in that area without too much trouble. His ceiling is somewhat limited due to the depth on the Celtics roster but he still clearly remains a must-own player.