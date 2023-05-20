Tatum supplied 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum ended just two assists away from recording a triple-double, but his efforts were not enough to lead Boston to victory at home. The Celtics are down 0-2 in the series, but Tatum can't be blamed for the Celtics' struggles, as he's averaging 32.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the opening two contests of the series.