Tatum supplied 34 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Tatum ended just two assists away from recording a triple-double, but his efforts were not enough to lead Boston to victory at home. The Celtics are down 0-2 in the series, but Tatum can't be blamed for the Celtics' struggles, as he's averaging 32.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the opening two contests of the series.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Perfect from line in 30-point game•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts record-setting performance•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Catches fire late in victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 36 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Does it all in overtime loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Strong double-double Friday•