Tatum recorded 27 points (11-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

Tatum ended just one rebound shy of recording his first triple-double of the campaign, but he also wasted the chance of becoming Boston's hero in this game when he missed a corner three-pointer with only a few seconds left on the clock. Tatum has looked nothing short of outstanding since returning from a five-game absence due to COVID-19, as he is averaging 26.6 points per game during his last five appearances.