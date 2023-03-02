Tatum contributed 41 points (13-21 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

Tatum went head to head with Donovan Mitchell in a battle of two of the best players in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics star was absolutely filthy, reaching the 40-point mark for the first time since Feb. 10 and also ending just two assists away from recording a triple-double. Tatum is making a case to be the MVP this season and is averaging 26.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game since the beginning of February, leading the Celtics to an 8-3 record in that span.