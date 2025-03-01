Tatum amassed 46 points (19-37 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in 41 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Tatum had one of the best performances of his career Friday, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Celtics past the Cavaliers in this battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights. Scoring outburst aside, Tatum finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season. The star forward is having an outstanding season once again and has been remarkably consistent all season long. He's averaging 28.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game since the beginning of February.