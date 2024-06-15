Tatum chipped in 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 122-84 loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a dreadful showing on both ends of the court Friday, as they suffered one of the most lopsided defeats in the history of the NBA Finals. Tatum didn't have a good shooting performance, but his 15-point output aligned with the numbers he'd been posting during the last few games with the exception of his 31-point effort in Game 3. Tatum and the rest of the Celtics will look to bounce back to close out the series Monday at home.