Tatum totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

The rookie hit a key layup late to snap a 96-96 tie and turned in a solid all-around performance once again. Tatum did see a modest two-game streak of 20-point efforts snapped, but his offensive usage figures should continue seeing a bump as long as Kyrie Irving (knee) remains out of action -- he's now taken double-digit shot attempts in five out of the last six games (five without Irving), after having only reached the mark once in the prior seven.