Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Solid in win
Tatum recorded 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win versus the Bulls.
Fresh off a career-high 41 points versus the Pelicans, Tatum lead the Celtics in scoring in their second straight win. The Duke product has now scored 20 points or more in 21 games this season. Next, Tatum gets a friendly home matchup against the Pistons on Wednesday.
